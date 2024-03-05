EVgo (EVGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EVgo Stock Performance
NYSE EVGO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.
Read Our Latest Analysis on EVgo
About EVgo
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EVgo
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Jamie Dimon Quits Bitcoin: Bitcoin On Track To Hit $100K
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Under-the-Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.