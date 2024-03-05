EVgo (EVGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. EVgo has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $856.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.50.

In other news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $67,284.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth $32,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EVgo by 121.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

