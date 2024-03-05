Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXSR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.

About Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA)

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA), together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts; home loans, personal lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and auto loans; overdraft line of credit accounts; and community rebuild loan programs.

