Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) (OTCMKTS:EXSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.
Exchange Bank (Santa Rosa, CA) Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of EXSR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.04. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288. Exchange Bank has a 52-week low of $81.50 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.63.
