eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

eXp World has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect eXp World to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Shares of EXPI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 142,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,730. eXp World has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $995,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 93.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

