F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 6,400 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,129. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $199.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,912 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

