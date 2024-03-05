Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,604 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Shares of CYTK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. 2,209,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CYTK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cytokinetics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.