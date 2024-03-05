Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 32,604 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,015.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50.

On Thursday, January 4th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44.

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. 2,209,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,175. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics's revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,905,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

