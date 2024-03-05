FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 25.8% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $28,062.20 and $0.94 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.0002022 USD and is up 9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.