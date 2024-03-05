FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

About FAT Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 281.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

