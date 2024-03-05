FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.70%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.
