FAT Brands Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

FAT Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years.

FAT Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FATBP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

