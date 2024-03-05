FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.56.

FDX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.30. The stock had a trading volume of 167,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentry LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,611,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,063,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,076,619,000 after purchasing an additional 916,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

