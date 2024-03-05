Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $337.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $413.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $367.48 and its 200 day moving average is $339.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $430.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 43.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ferrari by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

