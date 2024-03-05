Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 774,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,656.0 days.

Ferrovial Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FERVF remained flat at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants.

