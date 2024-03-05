Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FERVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 774,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,656.0 days.
Ferrovial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FERVF remained flat at $39.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $39.53.
About Ferrovial
