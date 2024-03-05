Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.69

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.69 and last traded at C$8.64, with a volume of 260756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$736.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 170.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fiera Capital by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

