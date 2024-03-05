Financial Analysis: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) versus Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $572.95 million 2.76 $25.44 million $1.22 34.49 Generation Bio N/A N/A -$136.64 million ($1.98) -1.39

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 2.7, indicating that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Generation Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Generation Bio 0 4 2 0 2.33

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 210.05%. Given Generation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Generation Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 7.48% 3.26% 2.67% Generation Bio N/A -47.27% -31.07%

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Generation Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt. As of June 30, 2023, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

About Generation Bio

(Get Free Report)

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.