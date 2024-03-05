Financial Comparison: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) vs. FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of MarketWise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of MarketWise shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34% FalconStor Software 8.43% -5.57% 10.05%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $512.40 million 1.12 $17.99 million $0.22 8.00 FalconStor Software $11.60 million 0.98 $980,000.00 ($0.09) -17.78

This table compares MarketWise and FalconStor Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MarketWise has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MarketWise and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketWise presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.32%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

MarketWise beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

(Get Free Report)

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About FalconStor Software

(Get Free Report)

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.