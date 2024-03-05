Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in February

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 110.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at $1,577,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 46,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,369. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $293.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.86. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $24.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.29 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

