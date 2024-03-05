Financial Survey: F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Dividends

F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. F&G Annuities & Life pays out -175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life -1.29% 12.33% 0.51% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $4.50 billion 1.04 -$58.00 million ($0.48) -77.33 Brighthouse Financial $3.95 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brighthouse Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than F&G Annuities & Life.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for F&G Annuities & Life and Brighthouse Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

F&G Annuities & Life currently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.27%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Summary

F&G Annuities & Life beats Brighthouse Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment offers term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.