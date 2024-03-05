First Digital USD (FDUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $22.89 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,132,074,041 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,153,033,506.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99799801 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $20,128,041,883.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.