First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FFNW

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ FFNW opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 503,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 227,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 97,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

(Get Free Report

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.