First Niles Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:FNFI)

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

First Niles Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $8.89 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. First Niles Financial has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $13.00.

Get First Niles Financial alerts:

First Niles Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

First Niles Financial, Inc operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.