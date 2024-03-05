First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

First Niles Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
First Niles Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FNFI remained flat at $8.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. First Niles Financial has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $13.00.
About First Niles Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Niles Financial
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for First Niles Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Niles Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.