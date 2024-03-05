First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Update

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,828,200 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 31st total of 3,252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 463,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.80.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

