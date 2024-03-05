First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 20.8 %

Shares of FRCB traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.07.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

