First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.
First Republic Bank Stock Down 20.8 %
Shares of FRCB traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.07.
First Republic Bank Company Profile
