First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 601,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $27,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. 73,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,258. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $41.98 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

