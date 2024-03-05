First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $26.00 at TD Cowen

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.1 %

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 771,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,025. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

See Also

