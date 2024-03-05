Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Lowered by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.2% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,007,000 after buying an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,418. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

