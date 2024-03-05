Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Flexsteel Industries stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $36.27.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of Flexsteel Industries

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

