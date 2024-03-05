Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Flywire alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.