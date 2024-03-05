Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.
Fnac Darty Price Performance
Shares of GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.