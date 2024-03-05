Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 162.0 days.

Shares of GRUPF stock remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.00. Fnac Darty has a 12-month low of C$46.08 and a 12-month high of C$66.00.

Fnac Darty SA engages in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics, and domestic appliances in France and Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium and Luxembourg, and the Iberian Peninsula. The company offers consumer electronics, including desktop computers, laptops, tablets, software, printers, e-readers, telephones and office products, and accessories, as well as various connected products; cameras and photography accessories; televisions and video accessories, such as DVD players, Blu-Ray players, and other accessories; and audio items and accessories comprising headphones, docking stations, and related accessories.

