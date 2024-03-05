Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,115,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

