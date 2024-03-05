Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $59,805,000 after buying an additional 1,280,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 5,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after buying an additional 896,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,115,000.
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
