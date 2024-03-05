Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Formula One Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $78.58.

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

