Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Short Interest Update

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,471,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,139,274.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,471,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,139,274.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 174,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Formula One Group stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,452. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

