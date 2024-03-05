Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$2.50 by Desjardins

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Frontier Lithium Stock Down 14.4 %

CVE FL traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.01. 944,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,429. The company has a market cap of C$229.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Frontier Lithium has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.74.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

