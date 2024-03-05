Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$2.50 by Desjardins

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.50 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a report on Friday, December 8th.
Frontier Lithium Stock Down 14.4 %
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
