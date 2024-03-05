FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 20th

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $3.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

FTAI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. 73,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,251. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 800.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

