Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Geoff Wilson Buys 19,515 Shares

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 19,515 shares of Future Generation Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,042.48 ($15,612.00).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson bought 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,761.90 ($10,235.00).
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
About Future Generation Global
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Global
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.