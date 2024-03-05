Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in February

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the January 31st total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Future Stock Performance
Future stock remained flat at $9.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. Future has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.66.
About Future
