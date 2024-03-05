G999 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $4.86 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00021116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00018528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006719 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001362 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

