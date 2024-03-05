Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,895,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 4,202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.7 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $5.72 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44.
About Galaxy Entertainment Group
