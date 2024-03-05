Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in February

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,895,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 4,202,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.7 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $5.72 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $7.44.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

