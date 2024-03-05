Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $32,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded down $5.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $464.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.08 and a 200-day moving average of $406.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $474.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $10,570,667. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

