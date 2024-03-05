GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GATX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in GATX by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,295,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,614.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $4,746,230. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $129.89. 60,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,538. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $133.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

