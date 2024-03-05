GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$45.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.33.

GDI stock opened at C$37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89. The firm has a market cap of C$553.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.37. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$35.17 and a 12-month high of C$49.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.12). GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of C$622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$642.90 million. On average, analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5576238 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

