GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Price Performance
JOB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
