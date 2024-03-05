GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

JOB opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,843,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 345.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 862,630 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,132,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 218,608 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

