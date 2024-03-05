Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,016,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 9,275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GELYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 137,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

