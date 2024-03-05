Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,016,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the January 31st total of 9,275,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of GELYF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 137,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. Geely Automobile has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $1.49.
