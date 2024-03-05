Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS) Insider Stephane Chatonsky Purchases 112,733 Shares of Stock

Genetic Signatures Limited (ASX:GSS – Get Free Report) insider Stephane Chatonsky bought 112,733 shares of Genetic Signatures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.52 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,621.16 ($38,065.69).
Genetic Signatures Stock Performance
About Genetic Signatures
Genetic Signatures Limited operates as a molecular diagnostic (MDx) company in Australia, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and Africa. It designs and manufactures a suite of real-time polymerase chain reaction-based products for detection of infectious diseases under the EasyScreen brand name.
