Genius Sports (GENI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Genius Sports to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GENI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genius Sports by 37.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 218,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genius Sports by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 108,874 shares in the last quarter. 43.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

