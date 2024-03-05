Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $58,990,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $28,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 725,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,488. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

