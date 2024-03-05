Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Up 8.6% in February

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 7,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Genworth Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,170,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,482,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,686,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,297 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,469. Genworth Financial has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -626,000.00 and a beta of 1.06.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

(Get Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.