Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,183,700 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,933,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 157.1 days.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.61. 30,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

