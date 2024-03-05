Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 24,335,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 23,067,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Several research analysts have commented on DNA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 355.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Ginkgo Bioworks’s revenue was down 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,453.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 36,829 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $49,350.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,413,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,453.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,718 shares of company stock valued at $812,008 in the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $12,670,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,196,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 727,417 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

