Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,743 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 45.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $10.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.46. 68,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.13.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.27.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

