Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 9,395 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

